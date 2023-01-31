Booster Gold Is Getting A Series As Part Of The DC Universe Slate

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have pulled back the curtain on their shiny new plan for the DC Universe. And "new" is the keyword here, as many of the heroes who will be featured on both the big and small screen in the coming years will be new to many viewers. Case in point, none other than fan-favorite Michael Jon Carter will be taking center stage in a "Booster Gold" series.

During a recent press event attended by /Film's Jenna Busch, Gunn and Safran revealed much of what they have in store for DC Studios, with this series being announced as part of the first wave. While many details were left mysterious for now, the character was described as "a loser who uses his basic future technology to come back to today to pretend to be a superhero." A pretty unique premise for a superhero show, even more than 20 years into the superhero boom, to be certain. Gunn, meanwhile, had the following to say about it:

"I think of it basically as the story of a superhero with imposter syndrome, and how do you deal with that? How does he try to use this future technology to be loved by people today?"

Gunn also called it a "character study" adding that it's going to be "a very different type of show." No word yet on casting or how soon the show will enter production, but given that it was part of this first wave of announcements, one imagines further details will be coming sooner rather than later.