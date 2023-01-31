Creature Commandos Animated TV Series Is Coming To James Gunn's DC Universe, Weasel Will Return
If you had any suspicion that James Gunn would ignore the deep cuts of DC Comics now that he's become the co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, wash those away right now. The relatively obscure and horror-tinged team of the Creature Commandos is getting their own animated series, the first to be connected with the DC Universe. /Film's Jenna Busch attended an exclusive reveal of the new DCU, where Gunn revealed that the show is now in production with all seven of its episodes written. The first look at the team for "Creature Commandos" was also revealed, and it's got a pretty great roster of weirdos lined up. Yes, even weirder than the Suicide Squad.
"[We've got] Rick Flag Sr., he's gonna show up in other stuff," Gunn explained as he was pointing to a piece of concept art. "That's Nina Mazursky, that's Doctor Phosphorus, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein is the lead, G.I. Robot, and Weasel."
Yes! Weasel, everyone's favorite disgusting creature, is back, baby! According to Gunn, viewers will also get to learn a bit about their backstory in "Creature Commandos," which ought to be interesting. Considering Weasel in most of the comics is actually a human guy in an animal suit, we can only imagine how this other version of Weasel is going to be introduced to the world.
A brief rundown of the Creature Commandos
If you have never heard of the Creature Commandos before this announcement, don't feel bad. They are quite a deep cut in the world of DC Comics, and they haven't been featured in a ton of outside media. However, now that they're finally getting their time to shine, let's break these characters down.
Nina Mazursky might sound like a typical female doctor, but that couldn't be further from the truth. She's actually a hybrid of a Gill-man and a mermaid, having been transformed after a series of radical experiments. Doctor Phosphorus is new to the Creature Commandos team but has been known to antagonize Batman with his toxic, burning skin. Frankenstein adopted the name of his creator to make things less confusing, and his "creation," the Bride, will be taking over his usual mantle as the team's leader. It's not clear which incarnation of G.I. Robot will be joining the Creature Commandos, but all of them and their abilities are pretty self-explanatory. Finally, Rick Flag Sr. is a former military commander likely still grieving the death of his son.
Needless to say, it sounds like the Creature Commandos are going to be an interesting foil to the Suicide Squad, even across mediums. Regardless, the idea of such a niche team being brought to the forefront makes us pretty hopeful for the future of the DC Universe. After all, it's the weird and unusual stuff that's going to make your franchise stand out.
"Creature Commandos" is currently in production.