Creature Commandos Animated TV Series Is Coming To James Gunn's DC Universe, Weasel Will Return

If you had any suspicion that James Gunn would ignore the deep cuts of DC Comics now that he's become the co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, wash those away right now. The relatively obscure and horror-tinged team of the Creature Commandos is getting their own animated series, the first to be connected with the DC Universe. /Film's Jenna Busch attended an exclusive reveal of the new DCU, where Gunn revealed that the show is now in production with all seven of its episodes written. The first look at the team for "Creature Commandos" was also revealed, and it's got a pretty great roster of weirdos lined up. Yes, even weirder than the Suicide Squad.

"[We've got] Rick Flag Sr., he's gonna show up in other stuff," Gunn explained as he was pointing to a piece of concept art. "That's Nina Mazursky, that's Doctor Phosphorus, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein is the lead, G.I. Robot, and Weasel."

Yes! Weasel, everyone's favorite disgusting creature, is back, baby! According to Gunn, viewers will also get to learn a bit about their backstory in "Creature Commandos," which ought to be interesting. Considering Weasel in most of the comics is actually a human guy in an animal suit, we can only imagine how this other version of Weasel is going to be introduced to the world.