Superhero Bits: James Gunn May Be Teasing A New DC Project, The Marvel Comics Debut Of Darcy Lewis & More

"Black Adam" dominated the box office in late October and early November, but this past weekend belonged to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which made nearly as much as "Black Adam" has made during its entire run up to this point in a single weekend. Be that as it may, there is no needless competition or bad blood between Marvel and DC as far as Dwayne "The "Rock" Johnson is concerned. The actor took to Twitter to congratulate Marvel on its massive success, saying the following.

"A huge congratulations to the entire #BlackPanther TEAM, @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios. Biggest opening ever for the month of November. That's a lot of happy movie goers around the world. Beautiful!!! Can't wait to see the movie. ~ #BlackAdam."

The Rock could have just said nothing and it all would have been fine. I think it's a damn classy move for him to say something like this out loud, given that he is arguably the biggest movie star on the planet. Can't we all just get along?