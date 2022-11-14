Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concludes Phase 4 Of The MCU With A Bang At The Box Office

According to Box Office Mojo, director Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" took in $180 million on its opening weekend, setting a new record for the month of November. The previous record-holder was "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," which posted a $158 million debut way back in 2013. Move over, Katniss Everdeen, there's a new champion to take the throne. Now, that does mean the sequel fell short of 2018's "Black Panther," which posted a stunning $202 million opening on its way to more than $1.3 billion worldwide. But let's not start any discussion of this in any way being a disappointment. Plainly, it isn't.

The only movie to make more on its opening weekend during 2022 was "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($187 million). And that movie didn't end up clearing $1 billion worldwide before the end of its run. With little competition coming out until "Avatar: The Way of Water" in late December, "Wakanda Forever" has a lot of track to keep the money train moving. Not to mention that critics and audiences alike have been responding quite well to the film. That means, it can and should hold better than "Multiverse of Madness," which took a pretty big hit in its second weekend. This is to say, "Wakanda Forever" likely stands a much better chance of crossing $1 billion, even without a release in China.

Meanwhile, the film took in $150 million from international markets, giving it a $330 million global debut. That is a monster figure, especially considering the challenges this film faced. Namely, the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman and having to proceed without T'Challa from here on out. But Coogler and Marvel made it work, even with having to film the sequel during the pandemic. No small feat.