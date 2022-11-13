Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Lands $180 Million Opening Weekend And 'A' CinemaScore

"Wakanda Forever," indeed. Released wide on November 11, 2022, the "Black Panther" sequel is already a box office juggernaut. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film took in $180 million domestically and $150 million globally during its open weekend, for a total score of $330 million. This opening slightly outperformed some projections, which had "Wakanda Forever" tracking at a $175 million domestic opening. It also set a new opening weekend box office record for the month of November, leaving the $158 million opening of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in its dust.

The film came with a near insurmountable obstacle: franchise star Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa aka Black Panther, passed away in 2020. Whatever creative obstacles this meant for the film, it didn't deter audiences, who showed up in large numbers to attend what is essentially Boseman's silver screen funeral. Part of mourning someone is celebrating the life they lived, after all.

Audiences didn't just show up; they liked what they saw. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" received an "A" Cinemascore, only a slight drop from the "A+" that the first "Black Panther" earned. This is also the highest Cinemascore for a Marvel Studios film since "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

The first "Black Panther" is currently the 14th highest grossing film of all time. While "Wakanda Forever" didn't quite match its opening weekend gross of $202 million, it has a pretty clear run at the box office in the weeks to come.