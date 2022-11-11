Black Panther: Wakanda Forever And Black Adam Will Likely Be Blocked From Release In China

Two major superhero movie releases are likely to skip a huge market. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Black Adam" are expected to be blocked from release in China. While no official announcement has been made by the Beijing regulators responsible for making such decisions (they're rarely officially announced), THR's sources within the Chinese film industry say that both movies "are believed to have little chance of winning approval at this stage." This will come as a particularly tough blow for Warner Bros. Pictures, given "Black Adam" star Dwayne Johnson's popularity in China.

That said, these bans were probably expected by both studios. In recent years, China has become more strict about how many foreign-made movies are permitted to screen in theaters. Marvel, in particular, has seen a dramatic decrease in permitted releases with a wide range of potential explanations. "Eternals" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" were reportedly banned due to perceived anti-government comments by Chloé Zhao and Simu Liu, while "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was reportedly blocked from release due to its inclusion of the Statue of Liberty.

DC movies have had better luck with getting releases in China, but that doesn't necessarily mean they always bring in the big bucks. For instance, "The Batman" received a release in China, but only managed to rack up $12.1 million in its debut. As THR notes, "The Batman" was the only U.S. superhero movie to release in the country in the past three years, which doesn't bode well for future releases.