Michaela Coel Joined Black Panther 2 For A Very Specific (And Wonderful) Reason

"I May Destroy You" and "Chewing Gum" star Michaela Coel is a powerhouse both in front of and behind the camera. The shows she conceived, wrote, and starred in made her a household name, but now she's filling even bigger shoes in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The performer recently revealed that she decided to sign onto the new Marvel film after learning an important fact about her character, Aneka, a combat instructor and captain in the film. "That sold me on the role, the fact that my character's queer," Coel told Vogue for her November 2022 cover story. "I thought: I like that, I want to show that to Ghana."

Coel is also Ghanaian herself, so it was important to her to bring that representation to her home country — especially since homosexuality is against the law in Ghana, where a person can get up to three years in prison for same sex conduct. Additionally, there is a proposal for a new law on the books that would make being gay a second class felony.

"People say, 'Oh, it's fine, it's just politics,'" Coel added about her home country and how it affected her decision to join the film. "But I don't think it is just politics when it affects how people get to live their daily lives. That's why it felt important for me to step in and do that role because I know just by my being Ghanaian, Ghanaians will come."