Superhero Bits: When Captain America: New World Order Begins Filming, Secret Wars Rumors & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! Recently, some headlines have been circulating regarding "Avengers: Secret Wars," which is going to close out Phase 6 of the MCU, presumably with a big, event-sized bang. The folks at the Heavy Spoilers YouTube channel (above) recently stated in this video that Marvel Studios' head wants to go very big with this one, even trying to top the "portals" scene from "Avengers: Endgame." Apparently, the idea is to get actors from just about every Marvel movie to ever grace the silver screen — be it from the MCU or not.

Now, first and foremost, we must take this with, at best, a grain of salt for the time being. This movie doesn't even have a director yet. That aside, with the movie in the scripting stage, it would make sense for Feige to make some calls and figure out what pieces are in play. So, if they were going to do something this ambitious, now would be the time to put it together. But mainly, don't get your hopes up. Lots of this is floating around online right now and none of it has been confirmed. Take it easy for now and be patient.