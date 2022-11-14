Superhero Bits: When Captain America: New World Order Begins Filming, Secret Wars Rumors & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Tom Holland's Spider-Man (unofficially) enters the Spider-Verse.
-
Get tickets to see "The Batman" live with an orchestra.
-
Getting to the bottom of a big "Secret Wars" rumor.
-
"Captain America: New World Order" begins filming in early 2024.
-
All that and more!
Batman: Arkham City Riddler from McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys have a riddle for you, DC fans. The toy-maker has revealed an upcoming figure in the form of this Riddler inspired by the version of the character from the "Batman: Arkham City" video game. For the moment, there is no word yet on pricing or a release date, but it is promised that the figure is coming soon. Stay tuned.
Grab this Thor: Ragnarok costume in Marvel's Avengers
🔥🔥🔥😈🔥🔥🔥— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 10, 2022
The Lord of Muspelheim is no match for the God of Thunder.
⚡ Thor's Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok - Roadworn Outfit is available now in the Marketplace!
📃 War Table Weekly: https://t.co/nELYyzdICw pic.twitter.com/jl9d2kcfGe
It honestly feels like much of the world has moved on from "Marvel's Avengers" more than two years removed from its original release. That said, those who are still enjoying what the game has to offer now have a new outfit available in the in-game store, and it's inspired by one of the best MCU movies, "Thor: Ragnarok." The above video offers a glimpse at the costume in action, which can be purchased in the marketplace as we speak.
Kelsey Grammer really wants to return as Beast in the MCU, apparently
Kelsey Grammer is one of the best, wasted castings in superhero movie history, with the actor perfectly playing Beast in "X-Men: The Last Stand," a not-so-good movie. But could we see him return as Beast in the ever-expanding Marvel multiverse? At the very least, Grammer would love to do it. The actor recently spoke with MovieWeb about the prospect and even jokingly threatened to boycott Disneyland if he doesn't get the call.
"If they don't ask me to return to the role of Beast, I'll never go to Disneyland again. I'd love for them to do that. I want to do that."
Your move, Kevin Feige.
Get tickets for The Batman in Concert now
As we recently reported, "The Batman" will be getting the concert treatment in 2023, with live orchestras performing the score while you watch the movie. For those who enjoyed director Matt Reeves' take on the Dark Knight, and Michael Giacchino's excellent score, this is something not to be missed.
Tickets for the event are now on sale in a number of cities across Europe and the U.S. Those interested can grab tickets by visiting DCFilmsInConcert.com.
Producer Avi Arad is not a fan of the Spider-Man deal between Sony and Disney
Avi Arad is a key figure in orchestrating the early successes of Spider-Man on the big screen. That being said, the executive is not a fan of the current deal between Sony Pictures and Disney that allows for Spidey to appear in the MCU. In the book "With Great Power" (per The Direct), Arad let his thoughts be known, and he did not mince words.
"They did it for money. Terrible ... Like giving your kids away for adoption, just because you're not sure what to do with them."
The most recent deal between Sony/Disney gives the Mouse House about 25% of the proceeds from Tom Holland's solo films, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home." That means, Disney made a lot of money from that one. But Sony is arguably making a lot of money by being in the MCU business, so it would appear to be mutually beneficial. Arad, however, does not see it that way.
Let's talk about this wild Secret Wars rumor, shall we?
What's the time? It's rumor time! Recently, some headlines have been circulating regarding "Avengers: Secret Wars," which is going to close out Phase 6 of the MCU, presumably with a big, event-sized bang. The folks at the Heavy Spoilers YouTube channel (above) recently stated in this video that Marvel Studios' head wants to go very big with this one, even trying to top the "portals" scene from "Avengers: Endgame." Apparently, the idea is to get actors from just about every Marvel movie to ever grace the silver screen — be it from the MCU or not.
Now, first and foremost, we must take this with, at best, a grain of salt for the time being. This movie doesn't even have a director yet. That aside, with the movie in the scripting stage, it would make sense for Feige to make some calls and figure out what pieces are in play. So, if they were going to do something this ambitious, now would be the time to put it together. But mainly, don't get your hopes up. Lots of this is floating around online right now and none of it has been confirmed. Take it easy for now and be patient.
Captain America: New World Order shoots in spring 2023
Collider recently spoke with producer Nate Moore in honor of the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which obliterated the box office this weekend. During the chat, Moore revealed that his next project is going to be the much-anticipated "Captain America: New World Order," which will see Anthony Mackie taking up the mantle. Moore also revealed that the movie begins filming in spring, meaning cameras should be rolling by March 2023. As for what to expect? Moore had to keep it vague, but he had this to say about it:
"Sam Wilson's Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It's no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson's the best. Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross — which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of 'Civil War' because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There's going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun."
"Captain America: New World Order" is currently set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.
Watch this amazing fan trailer for Spider-Man: Everyone's Home
Lastly, the folks at the Corridor have imagined what it might look like if Tom Holland's Spider-Man entered the Spider-Verse, and, quite frankly, it's pretty amazing. The above fan trailer/concept video sees Holland's Spidey being sucked into the animated world of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" for a movie they envision being titled "Spider-Man: Everyone's Home." Not to spoil the fun, but that title really does accurately cover what they've put forth. It's a fun watch and makes us all the more hopeful that the multiversal madness in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" can deliver the goods.