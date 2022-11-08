See The Batman With A Live Orchestra When The DC In Concert Tour Begins In Spring 2023

The DC Universe now has an official name, as opposed to just one the internet settled on for it, while the newly christened DC Studios has James Gunn and Peter Safran now overseeing it as co-chairmen and co-CEOs. The hierarchy of power really has changed, just as Dwayne Johnson promised it would, and in short, it's a new day and a new dawn for DC, which is surely cause for musical celebration.

The new "DC in Concert" series, presented by MGP Live, takes that idea literally. And though "The Batman" rests outside the mainline continuity of the DC Universe as more of an Elseworlds tale, it's the film that is kicking off the concert tour in Europe and America in Spring 2023. Starting in London and continuing through Zurich, Paris, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Miami, and Chicago, you'll be able to see a live symphony perform Michael Giacchino's "The Batman" score alongside the film.

In recent years, the "Star Wars" franchise has done something similar with John Williams' score for the films, and "The Dark Knight" trilogy composer Hans Zimmer has also been known to perform some of his Batman music live at Coachella. However, "The Batman" is obviously a new addition to the DC catalog, having just hit theaters earlier this year, and for those who instantly fell in love with Giacchino's score the way many fans did with Zimmer's and Danny Elfman's back in the day, "The Batman in Concert" presents a unique opportunity to have the music wash over you in a live concert experience.