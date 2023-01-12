Matt Reeves, James Gunn, And Peter Safran Are Meeting Soon To Plan 'The BatVerse'

The SnyderVerse may be done, but the BatVerse lives on. When James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the new heads of DC Studios, it threw the future of many established superhero film franchises into question. Henry Cavill's stint as Superman is over, "Wonder Woman 3" is not moving forward, Jason Momoa could be Lobo instead of Aquaman, and even newer antiheroes like Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will be sitting out at least the first chapter of the new DC Universe.

One hero whose future is secure under the new regime is Robert Pattinson's version of the Caped Crusader, seen last year in "The Batman." Pattinson's Batman always inhabited his own shadowy corner of the DC multiverse and remained unconnected to the larger goings-on in other movies. Director Matt Reeves approached his take on the Dark Knight much in the same way as Christopher Nolan did, insofar as it was as if no other superheroes existed in his informal BatVerse.

We've heard about various other Batman-related projects that Reeves has in the pipeline, and while not all of those may see the light of day, it sounds like DC Studios is moving full steam ahead with his blueprint for Gotham City. In a recent interview with Collider, Reeves discussed meeting with Gunn and Safran to plan the BatVerse, saying: