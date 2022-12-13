Killer Vacation: Everything We Know So Far About The John Cena And Jason Momoa Action Comedy
If there are two action stars that understand the importance of not taking themselves too seriously, they are John Cena and Jason Momoa. Sure, the two of them can headline big action blockbusters, but that doesn't mean they can't do projects like "Blockers," "Slumberland," or "Peacemaker" every once and a while. Perhaps that balance between being talented action stunt-men and being eager to show their silly sides are why they are as charming as they are.
It also sounds like that balance won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Variety reported that the two stars will be joining forces on an upcoming action comedy titled "Killer Vacation." If a movie with that title starring Cena and Momoa isn't enough to hook you, then what in the world will?
Details on "Killer Vacation" beyond its existence are currently a bit slim. That doesn't mean, however, that there's nothing about it for us to speculate about. For one thing, there are some pretty juicy industry connections affiliated with this star vehicle that are sure to turn some heads. With that in mind, here's what we currently know about "Killer Vacation."
When and where to watch Killer Vacation
Given how Warner Bros. Discovery bigwig David Zaslav has shown his disdain for straight-to-streaming fare, it's likely that "Killer Vacation" will end up being a theatrical release. Not only that, but Cena and Momoa are still big box office draws, regardless of the genre of the film they're starring in. It would be the best idea to maximize their appeal with a wide theatrical release for "Killer Vacation."
The question now is when is the feature going to be released? There are currently no signs of the film approaching a filming date. It's likely, however, that it will wrap up pre-production and begin filming sometime in 2023. If so, the earliest release window we could see "Killer Vacation" getting is sometime in 2024.
That 2024 estimate, of course, assumes that Cena and Momoa's schedules end up aligning just right. Cena currently has two projects presumed to be in the filming stages: Matthew Vaughn's "Argylle" and Scott Waugh's "Snafu." As for Momoa, he's got the 11th "Fast and Furious" film and the Apple TV+ miniseries "Chief of War" on his docket.
What we think Killer Vacation will be about
I mean, seriously. What else could it possibly be about? While specifics are obviously being kept under wraps, it certainly sounds like a previously-peaceful vacation will go awry in one way or another. What this currently entails, however, is anyone's guess.
However the titular vacation ends up becoming killer, there is one interesting aspect of the film that we already know about. According to Variety's original report, the idea for the movie was first conceived after Jason Momoa and John Cena met on the set of the upcoming "Fast X." After enjoying each other's company and finding that they had great chemistry together, plans to co-star in another movie began to form. This is the type of story we don't hear about movies anymore — are actors nowadays just too afraid to admit that they made a movie to hang out with their friends or go on a vacation? Maybe Momoa and Cena can convince Dave Bautista to come aboard so they can make a beefy, modern-day Rat Pack of sorts.
The cast and crew behind Killer Vacation
Speaking of which, who else is involved in this splashy project? Well, not a whole lot of people at the moment. John Cena and Jason Momoa are the only two actors currently attached to the film, and a director has not been hired as of yet. We do know, however, that Mark and Brian Gunn, "Brightburn" screenwriters and cousin and brother of Warner Bros. executive James Gunn respectively, wrote the screenplay. John Rickard will produce the film, but he won't be the only one helping to bring the film to the screen.
Peter Safran, current co-head of DC Studios alongside Gunn, will also produce the project. Variety reported that Safran had helped package the film for Warner Bros. before he was selected to take over the studio's DC division, but that he intends to produce the film to completion regardless. While the future of Momoa's Aquaman is still a bit questionable, this at least proves that the actor continues to have a strong relationship with the studio.
"Killer Vacation" does not yet have a prospective release date.