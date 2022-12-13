Killer Vacation: Everything We Know So Far About The John Cena And Jason Momoa Action Comedy

If there are two action stars that understand the importance of not taking themselves too seriously, they are John Cena and Jason Momoa. Sure, the two of them can headline big action blockbusters, but that doesn't mean they can't do projects like "Blockers," "Slumberland," or "Peacemaker" every once and a while. Perhaps that balance between being talented action stunt-men and being eager to show their silly sides are why they are as charming as they are.

It also sounds like that balance won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Variety reported that the two stars will be joining forces on an upcoming action comedy titled "Killer Vacation." If a movie with that title starring Cena and Momoa isn't enough to hook you, then what in the world will?

Details on "Killer Vacation" beyond its existence are currently a bit slim. That doesn't mean, however, that there's nothing about it for us to speculate about. For one thing, there are some pretty juicy industry connections affiliated with this star vehicle that are sure to turn some heads. With that in mind, here's what we currently know about "Killer Vacation."