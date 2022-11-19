Jason Momoa Is A Lot More Like His Flamboyant Slumberland Character Than Khal Drogo In Real Life [Exclusive]

"Slumberland" tells the story of a little girl named Nemo, who escapes reality to reunite with her recently deceased father via her dreams. Because no grand adventure would be complete without a magical mentor, she's joined by Momoa's Flip. Don't let the whimsical name fool you though: Flip is a half-beast, nine-foot-tall creature with shaggy fur, long horns, and sharp fangs. He also wears a purple top hat. Frankly, he sounds like a monster straight out of a horror movie (a friend of the Babadook, perhaps). But then again, he is named Flip.

Flip turns out to be a somewhat reluctant hero who guides Nemo through dreamland, embracing chaos, adventure, and fun above all else. He's certainly no Khal Drogo, but for "Slumberland" director Francis Lawrence, seeing Momoa get silly as Flip felt much closer to reality. In an exclusive interview with /Film's Hannah Shaw-Williams, Lawrence said:

"One of the reasons that I wanted Jason to do this was he and I were doing a TV show together for Apple ["See"] and really enjoyed working with each other, but also became friends. Weirdly, I saw that he's really nothing like the guy that he plays in most of the movies and shows he has been in. He's actually much closer and more similar to Flip in real life."

Lawrence added that Momoa is "quite a big kid and really mischievous and really fun and can be silly but also very warm. And so, it was just really fun to know that people were going to get to see a different side of him."