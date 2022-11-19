How Director Francis Lawrence Brought Dreams To The Screen In Slumberland [Exclusive Interview]

I've read some interviews over the past with Jason Momoa, where he said he was frustrated with getting pigeonholed into these roles where he's just a tough guy who doesn't say much, and he's very grumpy. He's none of those things in "Slumberland." How was it for him, breaking out of that box on set?

Yeah, he was a lot of fun. But one of the reasons that I wanted Jason to do this was he and I were doing a TV show together for Apple ["See"] and really enjoyed working with each other, but also became friends. Weirdly, I saw that he's really nothing like the guy that he plays in most of the movies and shows he has been in. He's actually much closer and more similar to Flip in real life. He's quite a big kid and really mischievous and really fun and can be silly but also very warm. And so it was just really fun to know that people were going to get to see a different side of him.

In addition to his performance being very colorful, his look is very colorful as well. Was that something lifted from the comic strip, or did the costume designer come up with that?

No, that was really the costume designer. [...] The name of the character came from the comic strip, but the design was entirely us. I just started thinking about this character's alter ego and who you would be in the dream world and what the references would be and what era the references would be from. And so we built the look of the character out from there.

This film was a pandemic baby, it was announced right when everything was kicking off. How much of that informed the script and how you directed it? Because it seems there are lots of themes of isolation and loneliness.

No, well, definitely, we were quite close to making it. We already had a bunch of the crew members on, and we were actually just about to start a soft prep phase when the pandemic hit. Luckily, Netflix let us keep going. But the script, basically, was already done at that point. We made some changes, but it was basically already there.

Where the pandemic really affected us was in terms of certain choices. There's the sequence in Cuba with all the dancers made out of butterflies. Even though there was [always] a big butterfly idea to that dream sequence [...] because we were in lockdown in Toronto where we were shooting, we couldn't have as many extras as we wanted. Honestly, it wasn't really safe to have any. We decided to make all the dancers be made out of butterflies too. When we were shooting, we really only had Jason and Marlow and the young woman playing the dreamer itself. Everybody else was added in digitally later. There were a few decisions like that, that were made because of the pandemic.