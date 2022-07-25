See Season 3 Trailer: Jason Momoa's Sci-Fi Apple TV+ Drama Goes Out With A Literal Bang

Baba Voss is about to tap his sound wand and rip and tear his way across the post-apocalyptic landscape one last time in the third and final season of "See." Jason Momoa's final adventure as the sightless warrior begins with the first of eight episodes next month, and to get you ready for it, Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for "See" season 3.

Over the weekend, executive producer Jonathan Tropper appeared in the "Storytellers of Apple TV+" panel at Comic-Con, while the streamer issued a press release confirming that Momoa will follow up "See" with another Apple TV+ project, "Chief of War," which "follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view." Momoa also has "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" lined up for next year, and in the meantime, viewers can look forward to the return of him, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, and other cast members in this final chapter of "See," which brings Baba Voss back from his self-imposed exile at the end of season 2.

Not returning is Alfre Woodard, who exited the show last season, though her performance did earn her an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. When its first season bowed in 2020, depicting a gritty future where most of the population is blind, "See" also received the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation for its inclusivity of the visually impaired in its cast and crew.

Check out the trailer for "See" season 3 below.