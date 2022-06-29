Why Jason Momoa's Apple TV+ Series See Is Ending With Season 3

Looks like we won't be seeing any more of "See" in the future. Ha, get it? It's a play on the title.

Well, anyways, the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ series "See" has been confirmed to be its last. The news came on the heels of the release of a new trailer for the season showcasing Jason Momoa's Voss as he deals with what final plans the sinister Trivantians have lined up for him and his village. It sounds and looks pretty intense, so fingers crossed that this upcoming conclusion lives up to the hype.

Apple TV+ has not given a reason as to why "See" will be ending with season 3, but it's possible that a three-season arc was the plan all along. Showrunner Jonathan Tropper wrote on Instagram in November 2021 that they had "shot [their] last shot" before moving the show into post-production. However, it's still unclear whether he meant the third season or the series as a whole.

While the exact reason why "See" will be ending at three seasons is still unknown, there are a few clues that we can draw a potential explanation from. However, it might not make fans of the show all that happy.