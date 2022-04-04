Jason Momoa To Co-Write And Star In Hawaiian Historical Epic Chief Of War For Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is setting up a new series called "Chief of War," according to The Ankler. This will be a historical drama set in 1795 Hawaii, while its four kingdoms are at war. It focuses on a famed warrior named Ka'iana, who retired from Maui's army to live a quiet life as a simple fisherman. However, he's pulled back into battle when he becomes the focus of a prophecy that predicts he will be the one to bring peace to the islands.

This is all true, by the way. Hawaii's history is rich and full of an insane amount of drama.

The "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" star (and Hawaiian native) is heavily involved in "Chief of War," not only starring as Ka'iana but also co-writing alongside Thomas Paa Sibbett and Doug Jung. Frankly, this seems to be the kind of role Momoa has been building up to his entire career. Bbeyond his action prowess and buckets of charm, Momoa's also an actor that commands your attention when he's onscreen. Even in stinkers, there's something magnetic about him that makes the fact that he's getting to play a historical figure with a lot of depth extremely interesting.