Slumberland's Agent Green Was Inspired By Pam Grier 'And A Dash Of Denzel Washington' [Exclusive]

Weruche Opia spoke with /Film alongside co-star Chris O'Dowd in time for the film's release, and the actress revealed her inspirations for the Afro-sporting, smart suit-wearing character of Agent Green. "That character is inspired by Pam Grier and a dash of Denzel Washington in there, but mostly Pam Grier," Opia shared, adding that she "absolutely loved" the '70s style look she got to rock for the role. The "Coffy" and "Foxy Brown" actor is one of the most powerful and recognizable '70s action stars, and Opia apparently channeled her vibe on set.

"I was walking in that kind of energy, I was singing constantly," Opia adds, before revealing the tune that kept her in character. "I don't know what the song's called, but [sings] 'Won't you take me to Funky Town?' That was my inner song all the time." Lipps Inc's "Funkytown" is a great song to get stuck in your head on any given day, but it seems especially relevant in her role, given that the Bureau of Subconscious Activity on the whole has a '70s aesthetic.

"I think that just gave her a little pep in her step," Opia says of her character. Agent Green is nearing retirement in "Slumberland," but her plans keep getting thwarted by Nemo's chaotic and zany dream guide, Flip (Jason Momoa). "I think [the Bureau of Subconscious Activity] are boring buzzkills, but she has her own flair on how she handles stuff," Opia says of Agent Green. So where does the Denzel part of her character fit in? She didn't mention that, so I guess we'll have to find out for ourselves.

"Slumberland" is now on Netflix.