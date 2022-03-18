Hunger Games Filmmaker Francis Lawrence To Direct Sci-Fi Film Stalag-X

Never one to stick with a single genre, director Francis Lawrence has attached himself to a new project in the form of "Stalag-X," a sci-fi film based on the 2018 graphic novel of the same name written by Kevin J. Anderson and Steven L. Sears (with Mike Ratera providing the artwork).

For those who don't know his name right off the bat, Lawrence is a former music video and commercial director who made the jump to helming feature-length movies with 2005's "Constantine." A big screen adaptation of DC's "Hellblazer" comic books starring Keanu Reeves as the titular occult expert, the film was a modest box office hit that, to quote /Film's Danielle Ryan, "has become something of a hidden gem, revered by people who like their superhero stories full of religious imagery and existential angst" (departures from DC's source material aside). Lawrence and Reeves have made it no secret they would like to make a "Constantine" sequel in recent years, either, although their jam-packed workloads alone may prevent that from ever happening.

Case in point: Deadline reports that Lawrence is now set to direct the film version of "Stalag-X," on top of producing alongside his frequent collaborator Cameron MacConomy and New Republic Pictures founder Brian Oliver and president Bradley Fischer. "Doctors" and "Doctor Who" writer Joy Wilkinson will write the screenplay for the movie version.