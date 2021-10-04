Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho Gets The Spotlight In New Dune Featurette

A big moment in this clip comes when Momoa is about to shoot a big brawl and he says to the camera, "So ... I saw the season finale of 'Game of Thrones' last night. This fight's for you, Khaleesi." This is hilarious because, of course, during the first season of "Thrones" Momoa played Dothraki leader Khal Drogo, who was the ill-fated arranged husband of Daenerys Targaryen, the conqueror who famously met her fate in that controversial final episode of the show. What a lot of people don't remember is in 2011 Momoa's intended star-making turn in "Conan the Barbarian" came out and bombed, but since his Drogo character was so popular on "Thrones" it canceled out any negative attention he got for that Robert E. Howard revival.

Now that Momoa is a bonafide star thanks to his DC Extended Universe success as well as his starring role in Apple TV+'s "See," it only makes sense to make Momoa a big part of the marketing of "Dune." Simply based on the trailers, it's already plain that the character of Duncan Idaho will play a much larger role in this version of the story. In David Lynch's 1984 take, Idaho was played with far different energy by the late Richard Jordan ("Logan's Run"), whose presence was limited to three minor scenes where he is essentially (SPOILER) 1. introduced, 2. delivers some important exposition to Duke Leto about the Fremen and 3. is dispatched quickly after punching one guy.

It's seems fair to say we'll get a lot more action out of Momoa's Idaho when "Dune" arrives in theaters and on HBO Max October 22, 2021.