The Animators Behind The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Knew They Were Making Magic [Exclusive Interview]

You definitely had your work cut out for you.



Yes, indeed.

This is not the first time you've worked with James Gunn. He's also in "Harley Quinn," in season 3. You've done a ton of work with DC. You've done a bunch of work with Disney now. What's it like working with these giant studios, compared to animating something more independently?

Sure. Yeah. I feel very fortunate. I have grown up in this business since the beginning of the 2000s. My first job out of school was at Nickelodeon. I was still working on paper. I was doing board revisions and designs on paper, and with pencil and stuff. So I bridged that gap of traditional animation right as the internet — it's crazy to say now, but the internet was taking off, and things like Flash animation was starting to ramp up. So I had just enough exposure in the traditional field to then transition into the digital one, right at the cusp of that.

I was very fortunate to, yes, start working at some bigger studios, but I also did a lot of work with independent studios. There was a big influx of need for content and young creatives in Los Angeles in particular that were banding together to make things for the web. So I got to cut my chops with a lot of web cartoons and things of that nature.

It was great, because I think just providing that sort of baseline foundation of skillset helped build my confidence and experience up to now, working with these bigger studios, as you said. It can be intimidating, for sure, at first, but I think, as I've done this for a long time now, and as you get to meet people and know people around the industry, more often than not, everyone values the experience and the creative voice. There are a lot more similarities than differences, quite frankly.

Even meeting James Gunn was a bucket list thrill moment for me. I didn't know what to expect. He could not have been more collaborative and gracious, and just aligned creatively. So it was absolutely hugely fulfilling for me personally, just as a fan of his and stuff. But then when you start to talk about these things, you realize we're all just big nerds that love superhero stuff. We love cartoons.

At the end of the day, if you have an idea that someone is like, "That looks cool. I love it. Let's do that" ... I would definitely encourage younger artists to not be afraid to speak up if they have an idea or something to put out there, because you never know. The worst thing that can happen is being told no or, "That's not going to work."

I was also, in a weird way, blessed with ... I've worked on a ton of projects that have never seen the light of day. You learn to really ... these types of wins, like this "Guardians" special, which was so incredible, you don't take for granted.

Because I've literally worked on projects that are complete and in the can. You're like, "Okay. That's supposed to air on Wednesday," and then the show gets canceled or something. It's like, "Well, what can I take away from that experience?" I learned a lot. I worked with some great people. So any time something actually gets out there in the public eye, especially something of this nature, it's just hugely fulfilling and gratifying.