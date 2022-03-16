James Gunn Confirms Cameo As Himself In HBO Max's Harley Quinn

If you thought director James Gunn had positioned himself as one of the new main creative forces in the DC Universe before, this latest and unexpected bit of news will only reinforce that narrative even further.

It's tough to think of any other director whose career path can be treated as analogous to Gunn's own. After years of work on low-budget horror movies, Gunn made the leap to the blockbuster scene in style with Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014. Far from being intimidated by the spotlight, the filmmaker parlayed that success into an even better sequel (still the high-water mark of the entire MCU, by far, if you ask me!) and found himself flying high as the first Marvel director in a position to actually complete his own trilogy of movies.

However, his subsequent firing came as a result of social media unearthing some really tasteless jokes from his earlier and more provocative years — it bears repeating that those undeniably bad tweets were only exposed by far-right commentators as political revenge for publicly criticizing then-President Trump as much as he did. Undaunted, Gunn merely jumped ship to DC with the extraordinarily well-received "The Suicide Squad," regained his old job as director of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3" once again, and even built a thriving little shared universe of his own with HBO Max's "Peacemaker" spin-off series. Folks, I think we can all agree that James Gunn (and superhero fans) came out on top.

The director's incredible run of success shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, as we've now received confirmation from the man himself that he'll be cameoing — get this, as himself — in the similarly beloved DC series, "Harley Quinn." Check out the details below!