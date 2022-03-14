Harley Quinn Spin-Off Series In The Works At HBO Max [SXSW]

According to Schumacker, "Noonan's" will follow Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for hitman and henchmen of Gotham that first appeared on "The Demon Annual" in 1993 and is named after hitman Sean Noonan. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker revealed. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains."

Though further details are scarce, this sounds incredibly exciting. The "Harley Quinn" TV show is one of the most fun and fresh things DC has done in movies or TV in years — it's a hilarious show with a lot of heart and tons of violence. Likewise, the show reinvents many iconic DC characters — like an alcoholic Gordon, or Bane the life coach. The idea of a "Cheers"-like show with the DC villains is a winning concept, the kind of idea that's so good it is baffling it hasn't been made before. Imagine Bane, Scarecrow, and Lex Luthor just going down to the bar on a Friday evening and lamenting their latest failure at the hands of a superhero.

Except, of course, that the concept has been done before — kind of. The YouTube animated series "The Villain Pub" by Tina Alexander and Daniel Baxter began as a spin-off of How It Should Have Ended and imagines a pub that hosts all kinds of fictional villains; not just DC villains, but Marvel ones, horror ones, and more. Emperor Palpatine owns the pub and serves as barkeep, Bowser is a bouncer, and Thanos is a janitor.