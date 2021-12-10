Crossing Swords Creators Share The Keys To Their Deranged, Demented Comedy [Interview]

What made you decide to do the kids' toys? I know you've done a lot of stop-motion animation before with "Robot Chicken" and that kind of thing, but what drove you to do sort of the Playmobil toy style for "Crossing Swords"?

Green: Wait, just a minor correction, because Playmobil has both arms and legs, hands and feet. These are more based on like the most basic of peg people and that's kind of the fun of it is how limited, but I only emphasize that because it's kind of what led to this show looking like that, but you guys should talk about it.



Root: Yeah. We wanted something so reductive that it was just sort of these chunks of wood hopping around because we really wanted it to feel like some of the earliest childhood toys that you might have owned. And we wanted the show to feel like the camera is sort of down at living room floor level with you and your toys as you're making them interact with play sets and make up adventures for them. And really the show is meant to be taking your toys on these adventures, except you as an adult viewer are taking them on grown-up adventures. So it was important to us that they look like toys and so that's why the aesthetic is these worn-looking toy where the paint is sort of worn off. They're kind of these well-loved toys, but without that aesthetic I think it would really change the show.