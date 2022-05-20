Love, Death And Robots Director Alberto Mielgo Talks About His Stunning New Short, Jibaro [Interview]

Your animation work is so experimental and boundary-pushing. Where do you hope the future of animation will go?

Beyond. Just beyond that. Or not. There's no need to actually push the technique and the boundaries, just for the sake of pushing the technique and the boundaries. I don't do it because of that. I don't consider that my stuff is experimental. It's just basically the technique and the look is serving the story. That's the most important thing for me. The future of animation ... we had adult animation for the longest time, actually. I'm not sure if you're familiar, but animation, it started basically for adults, like Tex Avery's stuff, it was pretty rough. Mickey Mouse was sort of a sketchy character in the beginning, but then we had this very sophisticated and successful formula that Disney, Pixar later on, they sort of brought. It worked and it still is working really well, But all of a sudden, it created this sort of monopoly where animation is very much for families.

So I hope that we, "Love Death + Robots," we actually grow adult animation again for mainstream. And I think that this is successful because A) people are loving it, B) we are the generation that actually grew up with comic books and with animation and with graphic materials, and I think that it's working very well because we are talking to the right people, basically. We are not trying to have like a zero to 99 [aged] audience. We are just basically trying to please our audience, the people that love our stuff. So I hope that the future of animation allows us to continue.

"Love, Death and Robots Vol. 3" is now streaming on Netflix.