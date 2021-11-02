The Spine Of Night Creators Spill On Their Gorgeous, Gory Rotoscoped Epic [Interview]

And tell me a little bit more about how you came up with the varied time traveling characters and how you sort of figured out which voices you wanted to go with them.

Gelatt: Interesting.

King: Yeah. I mean, I think from the very inception, we sort of had two twin ideas of like how we wanted to structure the film. One was like, again, to look back to "Heavy Metal" from maybe one. It's a funny anthology of shorts that they sort of shoe horned in this connecting idea of the evil green orb, the Loc-Nar that sort of like pops up in all the story. Often in a way that doesn't really have anything to do with the story. So we wanted to approach an anthology with like a connective idea that would bring you through all of them so they were all of a whole.

Then also, I'm just a huge fan of Walter M. Miller Jr.'s "A Canticle for Leibowitz", '70s sci-fi book, which served as a similar structure where you start with just like hints of the path. Then between each act of the book, you jump hundreds of years into the future. You see the ripple effect of that one moment you spent time in, and then you've got a whole new cap of character. It's a whole new window into a different place and time and so, we sort of, marrying those two ideas.

I think it was really creatively interesting, to me, to tell the story in a way that I think you wouldn't normally see in film. As far as picking the perspective characters. I don't know Phil, what I don't really remember. I mean, I sort of think of it in terms of the actual, in terms of writing the characters. I think we were, well, I don't know if we ever discussed it out loud, but I think we're both just such, we're so steeped in the fantasy genre and genre fiction in general, that you can sort of look at the characters that we created as our versions of certain archetypes, right?

Like you have like the Mongrel, the Joe Manganiello character, who's sort of a bend on Conan the Barbarian. And then you have Phae-Agura who is the like librarian character who, to my mind has always been like a fantasy Indiana Jones, right? Like has that Indiana Jones DNA to her. And then of course we have an evil wizard and we have a necromancer and we have sort of the bird, who are vaguely superhero-ish. So, I think that really, conscious or subconscious attempt to sort of leave our mark on certain archetypes of the genre. In terms you asked about capturing the voices too, right? That was the second part of the question.

Yes.

So for that part of it, it wasn't too hard. In that we knew we wanted to approach actors who were fans of the genre and who would get what we were doing. So Joe Manganiello, being a very obvious case of a guy who loves D&D, loves adult fantasy artwork, and just immediately got what we were doing. I think he said that he watched the first five minutes and said was clearly made by crazy people and he wanted to work with crazy people. And I thought that was the height of a compliment as far as I'm concerned.

He was like, Patton [Oswalt] is a similar thing. Like, he loves nerdy stuff. Lucy obviously comes from, she's sort of like genre royalty, she comes from "Xena" and from "Battlestar Galactica" and just as a personality is so forceful and outspoken, charismatic and talented. I'll just keep heaping praise on her because, she's just, she's just great. Then, for Richard E. Grant who doesn't, he's done some genre stuff, but not really like this. I guess "Star Wars" sort of, and "Warlock" but, we just wanted somebody who could bring both gravitas and pathos to that character. And he really was, I mean, elevated it far beyond what I thought was possible. So yeah, that was sort of the motivating philosophy of the casting. Yeah.