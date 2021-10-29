The Spine Of Night Star Lucy Lawless Talks Voice Acting, Animation, And Pumpkins [Interview]

Your character in Spine of Night is this ancient protector of her swamp and of the Earth. And I feel like you're basically doing that in real life with your work with Greenpeace and now in Ecuador. And so, I was wondering if you see some of yourself in Tzod.

I am fully in Tzod mode at the moment. Yeah, very much. When I think about, I mean, Xena was always hanging out with Amazons and part of not only this, but "Mothers of the Revolution." Yeah, a lot of my life has been taken up with different things. I feel like that is most of my life right at the moment.

I wanted to ask you how is doing voice acting different from acting on a set.

It's so lovely, because you don't have to get up at sparrow's fart and put on makeup, and you don't have to wear uncomfortable clothes. And there's no stunt fighting and it's so heavenly. It's the ideal way to go. And you stop for lunch, and you have whatever you want. Voice acting is a treat. And the difficulty with this one, the challenge was that we were having to voice to somebody else's movements. So somebody else's rhythm. So it was kind of this hybrid performance of two people. And you had to make it work. Got to try to move somebody, even though you're using somebody else's sort of sort of vocal rhythm.