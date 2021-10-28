The Spine Of Night Clip Features Patton Oswalt And Lucy Lawless Squaring Off

Opening tomorrow in theaters and on digital via Shudder and RLJE Films is the animated adult fantasy film "The Spine of Night," written and directed by Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King. Now Dread Central has unveiled a new clip from the movie featuring the voices of comedian Patton Oswalt ("Young Adult," "Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.") and the legendary Lucy Lawless ("Xena: Warrior Princess," "Ash vs Evil Dead").

Only in an animated movie would Oswalt have the upper hand on Lawless, but what makes this pairing extra ironic is on his 1997 "HBO Comedy Half-Hour" special Oswalt told a particularly filthy joke about "Xena":

"My favorite show on TV is 'Xena, Warrior Princess.' Oh my god. They should just call that show 'The Patton Oswalt Masturbation Hour.' That's really all it is... Big moon-faced amazon with a stick beatin' people up. What god did I please?"

Needless to say, a graphic part of that bit had to be "edited for content." But it seems like Oswalt respects Lawless for more than her buxotic Amazonian good looks, as he recently applauded her for standing up to ultra conservative "Hercules" star Kevin Sorbo on Twitter.