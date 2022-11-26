The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Pays Tribute To The Rotoscope Ghost Of Animation's Past

Believe it or not, rotoscoping has been around for over a century! The technique was invented in 1915 by Max Fleischer, who used film taken of his brother dancing on the roof in a clown costume to create cartoons of a character called "Koko the Clown." Appreciation for the technique seems to happen in waves, with a heyday in the early days of Disney with films like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." That fervor faded until the 1980s, when creators like Ralph Bakshi and Rankin and Bass ushered in a new era of rotoscoped cinema with films like "American Pop" and the 1978 "The Lord of the Rings."

Perhaps the most memorable of the rotoscoped films from this era is "Heavy Metal," a 1981 adaptation of the popular fantasy and science fiction magazine of the same name. No one is entirely positive what "Heavy Metal" is about, since it's really more a string of vignettes that are connected by a story about a glowing green orb, but it's impossible to deny that "Heavy Metal" is incredibly cool. It has an '80s sensibility and style that was tied heavily to rotoscoping, and the style in the "Guardians" holiday special is pretty similar. Gunn didn't have to tell us that it was an '80s Christmas flashback; he just showed us.

Not only is rotoscope a fun film reference from the past, but it's been making a big comeback, and a rotoscoped film even has the chance to win an Academy Award for animation this year.