The Academy Changed Their Minds About Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 1/2, Now Qualifies For Animation Oscar

It looks like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided that rotoscoping is, in fact, a legitimate animation process. According to IndieWire, the organization has officially declared that Richard Linklater's "Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood" will be eligible to campaign for the Best Animated Feature category. It was one of three movies mentioned in a statement on movies that seemingly challenged the animation boards, standing alongside the stop-motion "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" and the hybrid documentary "Eternal Spring." The decision came after all three movies had to submit background materials that proved their determined worth as animated films.

"The Academy is committed to recognizing the innovations within our industry," the Academy wrote in their exclusive statement to IndieWire.

This might be a bit ironic to those who remember why "Apollo 10 ½" was originally disqualified in the first place. According to the Academy's original decision, Linklater's semi-autobiographical film on the space race allegedly used too much live-action footage to qualify for the category. However, this was disputed by both Linklater and animation director Tommy Pallotta, as brief instances of live-action footage were only used to outline characters. Thankfully, it sounds like they submitted the materials to prove this, even though it didn't need to be proven in the first place.