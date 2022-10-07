Richard Linklater Is Trying To Appeal The Academy's Rejection Of Apollo 10 1/2 For The Best Animated Feature Oscar

It's important to remember that animation is not a genre, but rather a medium. It's a medium that can take on so many different forms, from hand-drawn 2D and computer-animated 3D to stop-motion puppeteering. Nowadays, you can even splice together several still frames of paintings to create fluid, animated movement.

However, it seems like rotoscoping — or the process of drawing over live-action frames and animating them separately — is not considered an animation process. At least, it isn't according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' animation committee.

According to IndieWire, "Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood" director Richard Linklater was notified that his rotoscope animated movie was rejected from campaigning for Best Animated Feature Film for what the Academy considered "extensive use" of live-action footage. It also contends that any animation style that "could be mistaken for live-action" has to go through a thorough review by the committee.

However, no raw live-action footage appears in the actual film; according to "Apollo 10 ½ " animation director Tommy Pallotta, the outlines of characters are the only things actually sent through the rotoscoping process.

"I've been producing rotoscope animation for 25 years, and I'm done with people telling me it's not animation," said Pallotta. "It's just such an insult."