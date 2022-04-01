The Morning Watch: Making Of Apollo 10 1/2, VFX Artists React To Gollum & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, director Richard Linklater discusses his new critically acclaimed Netflix movie "Apollo 10 1/2." Plus, the VFX artists at Corridor Crew takes a look back at digital characters like Gollum from "Lord of the Rings" and more. And finally, we also get to watch "Knocked Up" and "This Is 40" star Leslie Mann work her way down the hot wing gauntlet of death on the latest edition of "Hot Ones."