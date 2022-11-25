Who Is The Alien Band In The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special?

At the beginning of James Gunn's "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is approached by a band of space aliens who claim to have been practicing on a set of new-fangled Earth instruments they had recently been gifted. They also know, in a vague sense, that it's the time of year that Earthlings typically celebrate an oblique holiday called Christmas and they have decided to write a song in honor of it. The aliens, however, only have a vague idea of how Christmas operates and get a lot of the details incorrect. Their tune is called "I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime is Here)."

The credits reveal the alien band to be named Bzermikitokolok and the Knowheremen, with Bzermikitokolok played by Rhett Miller, Kortobookalia played by Murray Hammond, Sliyavastajoo played by Ken Bethea, and Phloko played by Philip Peeples. Fans of 1990s Texas-based alt-country music will recognized those performers as the members of the group Old 97's, Gunn's favorite band. He even made an Old 97's/Rhett Miller mix on Spotify you can listen to right now.

In an article in D Magazine, a publication devoted to life in Dallas, Texas, Bethea — a bit overwhelmed that he had been inducted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — talked about meeting Gunn, and how the director was, throughout the 1990s, hyper-focused on three bands: Hanoi Rocks, The Replacements ... and Old 97's. It seems that this Holiday Special was finally the opportunity Genn needed to work with his favorite band.