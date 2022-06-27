Will Warner Bros. And DC Be At San Diego Comic-Con 2022?

The bad news is that neither Warner Bros. nor DC Comics will have a presence on the convention floor. This means their popular giant booths where comic book artists as well as big TV and film stars did signings for fans is going away this year, and there will be no cool costumes on display like they did in the past.

Likewise, due to the possibility of The CW network being sold, there will be no panel or presence at the con for popular shows like "Flash," "Superman & Lois" or even the "Supernatural" prequel, as the fate of the Arrowverse and other big shows becomes nebulous.

Of course, this doesn't mean there will be nothing from DC, on the contrary. On the actual comics side, Jim Lee will headline a panel showcasing upcoming DC books, as well as a showcase on Batman-centric writers and artists. And for live-action fans, the upcoming Netflix show "Sandman" is heading to Hall H with a Q&A as well as a "video presentation" according to THR. As of now, there is no word on whether any DC live-action movie head to San Diego.

On the TV side of things, HBO is bringing its next big fantasy phenomenon hopeful, "House of the Dragon" to Hall H ahead of its premiere on August 21. This makes sense given how every season of "Game of Thrones" had a Hall H panel, and given the reception to the last season of that show they might want every bit of good publicity they can get.

Elsewhere, the sixth and last season of the weirdest show on TV, "Riverdale," is also heading to Hall H to say goodbye ahead of its presumably weird ending.