The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Is Coming To Comic-Con

Heads up, San Diego! Middle-earth is coming to you this summer. For the first time since 2014, when the cast and crew of "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" made their highly-anticipated appearance at several panels at the event, the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien and the weekend chaos of San Diego Comic-Con are on a collision course once again.

Prime Video announced the exciting news about the upcoming series earlier today, confirming all those practically no-brainer rumors that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will unleash plenty of exclusive looks at the famed Hall H stage this July, to the delight of countless cosplaying nerds. Fans in attendance of the event can expect to see showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay in-person, along with many (if not all) of the vast ensemble who are making up the core cast of the series.

Those actors include (deep breath) Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Given that many of the actors are largely unknown, this will serve as the passionate "Lord of the Rings" fandom's first real opportunity to get to know the latest batch of performers who will be embodying Elves, Dwarves, humans, Hobbit ancestors, and so much more. To those who will be lining up overnight to attend these panels: please be nice to all the cast and crew who'll be in attendance!