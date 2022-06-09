The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Image Teases A Cinematic Return To Middle-Earth, Episode 1 Title

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will hit Prime Video on September 2, 2022. Today we not only have a new image (and some close up shots) giving us a look at the loveliness of the elves on Instagram, but the title of the first episode has been revealed by Empire Magazine. Not only that, but we have a little more information about the series from showrunner John D. Payne from the Empire article.

Payne explains that Tolkien's history of Middle-earth (and I will never get used to not capitalizing the "e" in that) spans for nine thousand years. There is the First Age where the elves battled with the Dark Lord Morgoth, and that apparently lasted for centuries. The Peter Jackson "The Lord of the Rings" film trilogy as well as "The Hobbit" trilogy are set in The Third Age. What we're looking at in the new series is "The Second Age," which Payne says, "contains some of the greatest stories from Tolkien's mythos ... It's the story fans have always wanted to see fleshed out, but until now has only really been told in whispers."

Those rings that caused so much trouble — you know, the ones that the One Ring could control — we're going to see how they were created, and how that ultimately caused the dramatic battles in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. We'll also see how Sauron came to power and how Númenor fell. There are 19 rings, and listen, if someone is just giving you a shiny thing and you're not about to get married, there's probably a diabolical reason. That's what I'm taking from this.