AMC Follows Cinemark, Actually Made Some Money This Quarter

Don't call it a comeback. No, seriously, that'd probably be getting ahead of ourselves so let's not do that just yet. The pandemic has obviously wreaked havoc on a global scale, but theater owners in particular have felt the effects of the virus even more than most within the movie industry. Constant movie delays, the prolonged lockdown period, and general discomfort among moviegoing audiences (particularly families) with heading back out to enclosed rooms packed with large crowds have all combined to depress the box office earnings throughout the past two years. But maybe, just maybe we're starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel ... or, more likely, one massive blockbuster is essentially functioning as the rising tide that lifts all boats.

Only about a week after we heard that Cinemark, North America's third-largest theater chain, had announced profitable earnings in the most recent quarterly reports, we've now received reports that AMC Theatres has done the same. In fact, the Q4 performance from the tail-end of 2021 went above and beyond all reasonable expectations, giving AMC their best performance of the ongoing pandemic era. All the promising details come courtesy of Variety, who report that AMC announced revenues of $1.2 billion that far exceed their totals from the same period of time in the prior year, which amounted to a measly $162.5 million. (Note: may we all become successful enough to the point that we can unironically refer to $162.5 million as "measly.")

Of course, the expensive operating costs involved in maintaining theaters and keeping them open these days have placed outsized expectations on superhero blockbusters to live up to their billing and, more or less, save the world for theater owners and chains. That's precisely what "Spider-Man: No Way Home" did for theaters (along with "No Time To Die" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage"), bringing throngs of people who helped the film shatter box office records that would've been remarkable even in normal pre-pandemic times. Read on for those details and more from the AMC earnings call.