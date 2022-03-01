Superhero Bits: The Moon Knight Countdown Begins, The Batman Was Very Expensive & More

We are pretty accustomed to superhero actors being in excellent shape for these roles. Yet, Scarlett Johansson has revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair that she had literally never been to the gym before being cast as Black Widow in "Iron Man 2," leaving her just weeks to get ready for the physically demanding job. "I had never stepped foot in a gym, and I had five weeks to prepare myself for these huge stunt sequences," she revealed. It was Bobby Strom, a trainer to the stars, who helped get her where she needed to be.

"He took me under his wing and was so positive, and really made me understand what functional training was. And I could never go back the other way. Fitness is such an important part of my mental wellness."

It all worked out, as the actress played the part for a full decade culminating in last year's "Black Widow." The movie's release resulted in a messy lawsuit, but for the most part, it was a happy marriage between Johansson and the MCU.