Superhero Bits: Guardians Of The Galaxy Video Game Reviews Are In, The Batman Budget & More

The drama between former "Batwoman" star Ruby Rose and Warner Bros. rages on. The past week has seen the actor and the studio going back and forth over why she left the show after the first season. Rose made claims of a toxic work environment, posting emails to back it up, while Warner Bros. says she was fired, with several others coming out taking the studio's side. Rose, in her initial posts, singled out actor Dougray Scott for allegedly abusive behavior on set. Now, as reported by ComicBook.com, Warner Bros. has released a statement in defense of Scott, which reads as follows:

"We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott. Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part. Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set," the studio's statement read. Warner Bros. Television did not pick up Ruby Rose's option for an additional season because of multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed by the Studio."

So this will seemingly continue to get ugly before it gets better. To what end? It's difficult to say right now.