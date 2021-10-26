How Eternals Director Chloé Zhao Got Superman Into The MCU

After the Superman Reference Heard 'Round the World, "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao is opening up about how she managed to get away with this status quo-shattering revelation fun and meaningless joke in a scene between Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan), and the family of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry). After Ikaris appeared on TV, the powerful Eternal has become a superhero celebrity of sorts, naturally eliciting comparisons from Phastos' kids to Superman.

Speaking to Variety, Zhao playfully admits that "I take responsibility for that" and that there wasn't even all that much discussion needed in order to bring that moment from the script to the big screen:

"You write it on the page, show it to Kevin [Feige], if he doesn't say anything, that's a go. I don't think there was a conversation. Not really, except, he goes, 'Oh, that's cool.'"

More seriously, Zhao explains that "Eternals" takes its cues from myths and legend. Since some consider superheroes to be the closest thing we have to a modern shared language, it was a perfect fit to include such a reference in this specific movie.

"We're playing on a genre that draws so much from mythology, and Superman, for example, was created in the comics and also by these brilliant filmmakers along the way — they're modern reinterpretations of mythical characters that exist in different cultures. Ikaris is our interpretation of it. It doesn't mean we can't pay tribute to the really iconic version that we've all grown to love and has influenced us."

As unstoppable a juggernaut as the MCU appears to be right now, it's clear that none of these movies would be happening without the cinematic superhero that started it all — Superman. So rather than get caught up in the "canon" concerns of it all, think of this as more of a long-overdue homage to the famous and beloved Man of Steel. As Zhao adds, "Everything that's referenced in this film, whether it's in words or visually, is a tribute. It's out of love and our admiration for these characters."

"Eternals" is due in theaters on November 5, 2021.