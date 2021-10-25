Superhero Bits: Ant-Man 3 Gets A New Logo, Ruby Rose Batwoman Drama Continues & More

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" logo revealed.

Ruby Rose shares more "Batwoman" issues.

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" game gets a sweet soundtrack.

Chloe Zhao is ready for an "Eternals" sequel