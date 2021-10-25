Superhero Bits: Ant-Man 3 Gets A New Logo, Ruby Rose Batwoman Drama Continues & More
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" logo revealed.
Ruby Rose shares more "Batwoman" issues.
"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" game gets a sweet soundtrack.
Chloe Zhao is ready for an "Eternals" sequel
Supergirl Series Finale Synopsis Revealed
It is almost time to say goodbye to "Supergirl" as the sixth and final season of The CW series is rapidly coming to a close. Looking ahead slightly, the network has revealed the synopsis for the series finale, which is set to air on November 9. The synopsis reads as follows:
THE EPIC SERIES FINALE BRINGS BACK FAMILIAR FACES AND FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING – In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle.
The episode, titled "Kara," is directed by Jesse Warn.
Sam Wilson Captain America Statue from Iron Studios
"On your left!"
Captain America Sam Wilson - Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Legacy Replica 1/4
Pre-order at @collectsideshow
📆Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022#IronStudios #CaptainAmerica #SamWilson pic.twitter.com/BrW7BkEEEc
The folks at Iron Studios have revealed a brand new Sam Wilson Captain America statue, which is based on the character's reveal in "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier." The 1/4 scale statue stands at nearly 33 inches when the wings are expanded. The large, impressive piece comes with an equally large price tag though, with it going for $1,199.99 for either of the regular versions, or $1,299.99 for the Deluxe "Complete" Edition. The statue is expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2022. You can check out full details over at Toy Ark.
DC's Bisexual Superman is Leading To Big Sales
As reported by Comic Book Resources, DC is going to re-publish the first four issues of "Superman: Son of Kal-El" ahead of the book's rather important fifth issue. As was recently revealed, "Superman: Son of Kal-El" #5 will see Clark Kent's son coming out as bisexual. This has, per the publisher, led to "unprecedented" orders for the book. The book, written by Tom Taylor, is poised to make history, and it appears readers (as well as prospective collectors) are eager to get their hands on the issue. The book is set to hit stands on November 16.
The Suicide Squad Arrives on Blu-Ray, James Gunn Celebrates
In honor of #TheSuicideSquad being released on Blu-Ray, UHD, & DVD today, I thought Iâ€™d share with you these photos of set dressing in #Peacemakerâ€™s prison cell, an example of the depth & detail we went into on every set.
Today is the day that "The Suicide Squad" arrives on Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD, for those who wish to own a copy. To celebrate the occasion, the movie's director, James Gunn, took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes photos of what went into decorating Peacemaker's cell. This offers a fun little window into John Cena's character, who will be returning in a spin-off series on HBO Max in January.
Ruby Rose Shares Emails Detailed Batwoman Drama
Last week, former "Batwoman" star Ruby Rose began detailing an allegedly ugly situation behind the scenes of The CW series. Warner Bros. fired back, and this led to a public feud that has not slowed down one bit. A more recent development, as reported by Bleeding Cool, was Rose revealing quite a few emails backing up her claims that the show harbored an unsafe work environment. The emails are plentiful and lengthy, but Rose appears willing to reveal private information to cement her stance. This will surely continue to unfold for some time.
New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Logo Surfaces
🚨 A new logo for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' has surfaced online.
(via @johanssoncomer) pic.twitter.com/GyipsdFU6i
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is one of the many Phase 4 MCU movies on the way. While much remains mysterious, we know that Kang the Conquerer will be the villain, as portrayed by Jonathan Majors. Recently, a new logo for the movie began making the rounds online, as seen in the above tweet. However, as has been noted, the lettering is peculiar, if not downright impossible to read. What meaning, if any, does this carry for the movie? We probably won't know the answer to that one for some time, unfortunately.
Eternals 101 Featurette
The release of Marvel's "Eternals" is just around the corner. Reviews have started to pour in for director Chloe Zhao's MCU epic, and they're admittedly a bit mixed. In any event, a new featurette has been revealed that is intended to serve as a bit of a primer for fans who are unfamiliar with the characters. Given their relative obscurity, this may well be a good bit of viewing for casual fans who want a better idea of the characters at the center of this movie before checking it out.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Soundtrack from Mondo
This Wednesday, we are releasing Marvel's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Official Video Game Soundtrack 2XLP, featuring songs by Star-Lord Band and a score by @Richard_Jacques.
Full details, along with our other @Marvel video game soundtracks, can be found here: https://t.co/sqgydiaGNh pic.twitter.com/XB7awIcpty
Lastly, the release of "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" is finally upon us, with the video game set to arrive tomorrow. For those looking to supplement the awesomeness, the folks at Mondo have revealed a new vinyl release of the game's soundtrack. It includes both the songs and the original score, not to mention some pretty eye-catching artwork. Per Mond:
Disc One is the debut album by the (fictional) eighties underground heavy metal act Star-Lord Band. Co-Composed by Steve Sczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, the songs of Star-Lord Band have an origin story all their own: In the game's narrative, Peter Quill takes the name Star-Lord from his favorite band of the same name. Music being such an important part of the Guardians universe, it wasn't enough just to talk about this band, so an entire album was created for the game.
Disc two features the score by Richard Jacques. The record goes on sale Wednesday, with full details on Mondo's website. You can get all of the need-to-know info by clicking here.