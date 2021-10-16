Peacemaker Trailer Breakdown: John Cena And James Gunn Are Back With A New Squad

It doesn't look like Peacemaker will be joined by any of his fellow "The Suicide Squad" survivors, but he's still reporting to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), albeit through new handlers. Now he has to report to Waller's subordinates John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). He's joined by a new crew that includes his pet bald eagle, Eagley, and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks).

Leota is an original character created by Gunn. She exists to provide a foil for Peacemaker and challenge his deeply-held beliefs. In the trailer, she says that she feels like there's a sadness about him, and I'll guarantee she's the key to making Peacemaker possibly try to be a better person. He's always trying to "save the f*cking world," but now it looks like he's learning to actually care about it. In "The Suicide Squad," Peacemaker mostly butted heads with Bloodsport (Idris Elba), who has similar skills. In "Peacemaker," it looks like he might make some friends, because the relationships seem much less antagonistic.

Then again, no one seems particularly pleased about working with Peacemaker, save for the goofy Vigilante and Leota.