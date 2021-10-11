Peacemaker Featurette: John Cena Is The 'Douchey Captain America Who Would Shoot A Kid'

Amongst the countless degenerate delinquents introduced in "The Suicide Squad," one jerk managed to rise above them all as not only the douchiest, but the one guy to get his own spin-off series. That's right, Peacemaker (John Cena) is on his way back, each day bringing us a little closer to the release of his upcoming solo outing.

This month's HBO launch event already gave us our first look at "Peacemaker," showing off his very well-named sidekick, Eagle-y, who is in fact an eagle. And given how utterly ridiculous he is, Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) lackeys spend their screen time mocking the antihero, which there's sure to be more of in the series ahead. But thanks to a new featurette, we get to jump back in time to "The Suicide Squad" set and hear what went into creating the maniacal killer.

Below, you can hear writer-director James Gunn speak about crafting Peacemaker's backstory and glean some insight into everything Cena brought to the table. Fair warning, there's a very alarming five seconds where Gunn exclaims that "Peacemaker is a lot of guys I grew up with." It's a deeply concerning comment that might send you spiraling down a dark rabbit-hole, wondering about the psychopaths walking among us as we speak — but no worries, because he then clarifies, "He's like a dudebro." And while it's only slightly less scary to think about the many dudebros walking the Earth, take comfort in the fact that John Cena's Peacemaker is singular. Hopefully.