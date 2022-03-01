Will Moon Knight Join The Avengers? Showrunner Believes 'That Is The Goal'

At first glance, the upcoming Disney+ show, "Moon Knight," doesn't seem connected to the MCU at large. Though the titular vigilante seemingly gets his powers from gods, it doesn't seem like the Egyptian god Khonshu will be portrayed as a living alien being like the Norse pantheon in "Thor." Likewise, it has been reported that the show will get dark and weird in ways most MCU titles aren't. So if "Moon Knight" is being billed as a very different type of show than we're used to, does that rule out its titular hero from joining the big team? Not necessarily!

During an interview for the new issue of Total Film (via Games Radar), head writer Jeremy Slater (who created the excellent and criminally underseen "The Exorcist" TV show) shares his hope for a future team-up.

"Because [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige] is the guy who decides all that stuff. Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It's absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!

In the comics, Moon Knight has actually worked with the Avengers a few times. He joined the West Coast Avengers team for a good while in the 1980s, while in a recent storyline, Moon Knight was offered a spot on the main Avengers roster by Black Panther himself. Though it may be unlikely we'll see Oscar Isaac fighting alongside Spider-Man and Thor in the near future, there are alternatives.

Just as the comics version of the character joined a subset of the Avengers team, the MCU could take a similar route and focus not on replacing the original Avengers, but introduce several different groups inspired by the OGs. We're already seeing possible hints of this, what with the wave of younger heroes joining the MCU in Phase 4, from Kate Bishop to America Chavez and the recasting of Cassie Lang, who can form their own team-up now that many of the older members are gone, but not forgotten.

When it comes to Moon Knight, we could see a new horror-centric team with Mahershala Ali's Blade hopefully making an actual on-screen debut sometime soon, as well as Kit Harington's Black Knight. Call it the Spooky Avengers! Or the Hot Avengers, either fits.