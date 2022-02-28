The Batman's Russia Release Has Been Pulled By Warner Bros

It was only a matter of time before other studios followed Disney's lead to not release any films in Russia in light of the invasion of Ukraine, as Warner Bros. has announced they will be halting the Russian premiere of Matt Reeves' highly-anticipated "The Batman." The film was due out on March 3, 2022, as part of the film's global release schedule. "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy," said a spokesperson for WarnerMedia in a statement. The announcement for "The Batman" is the first in an upcoming slew of Warner Bros. releases, with "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" due April 14, 2022, and "DC League of Super Pets" on May 19, 2022. Depending on how the invasion continues, the later releases may follow suit.

Russia is one of the top 10 – 15 global box office markets, so it's a guarantee that the studios are going to be missing out on massive profits and disrupting the pandemic-recovering independently owned movie theaters by making the difficult call of putting their films on pause. The release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in Russia brought in over $44.5 million, or roughly 2.4% of the film's over $1.8 billion gross. As Russia invaded Ukraine, Joe Wright's "Cyrano" and Paramount's "The Godfather 50th Anniversary," opened in theaters in the region. There's been no word yet on whether or not the films are going to be pulled from theaters following Russia's invasion.