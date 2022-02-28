Disney Has Decided To Halt All Theatrical Releases In Russia

This is a huge step for Hollywood, and hopefully, Disney is only the first of many distributors that will step up to make a statement in support of the people of Ukraine. In the past, Disney has come under fire for allowing censored versions of their films to play in global markets, as when Russia reportedly dubbed a line identifying a character in "Onward" as a lesbian. A year later, the studio refused to screen "Eternals" in markets that required specific elements of the film to be censored.

Regardless of the company's fraught ethical history in the global marketplace, today's decision is likely the right call. Just yesterday, the Ukrainian Film Academy called upon U.S. distributors to boycott the Russian market. In a petition shared online, the group pointed out the problematic nature of continuing to do business in Russia during the invasion:

"We urge you to terminate all contracts with them. Remember that the business that will use your films pays taxes to the Russian budget, which finances the army that violated the borders of an independent state and buys missiles to bomb the civilian population of Europe."

The Academy specifically asked producers, distributors, and anyone working with film festivals to discontinue projects that may financially benefit Russia, even positing that distributors may be violating Ukrainian sovereignty.