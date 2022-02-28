Due To Recent Events, Netflix Won't Allow Russian Government-Controlled Channels

As Russia and Ukraine end the first round of ceasefire talks following the former's violation of the latter's sovereignty last week, penalties have come down against what President Biden calls a "flagrant violation of international law." The Pentagon is sending jets and troops into Eastern Europe, and a number of Kremlin-connected banks have been dropped from the SWIFT system in an attempt to dissuade Vladimir Putin from any further acts of war.

Calls have come across the entertainment industry to denounce the Russian president's actions and impose sanctions of its own against the aggressor nation. So far, Eurovision has dropped Russia from its world-famous televised Song Contest, and some of Ukraine's top film and television authorities, the Ukrainian Film Academy and the organizers of Kyiv Media Week, are calling for the industry to cut ties with Russian-based companies, as well as a boycott of Russian media.

Now, Netflix has joined the fray by stating in no uncertain terms that it has "no plans" to add Russian government-controlled channels to its streaming service. The act snubs the latest Russian regulation, which mandates that companies with over 100,000 subscribers carry an assortment of different local stations which have the ability to air state-run propaganda. This broadcast rule could, in effect, turn services like Netflix — which launched in Russia only last year — into couriers of fake news.