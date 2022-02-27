Ukrainian Film Academy Calls For Film Industry To Boycott Russia

Similarly, Kyiv Media Week, a 10-year-old international film and TV market serving Eastern Europe, is targeting Russian propaganda. In a letter issued to international media including Variety, the group shows support for Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and asks supporters of Ukraine to refrain from broadcasting Russian channels from their countries.

In an effort to provide "reliable and truthful information relating to Russia's war against Ukraine," a number of entities including 1+1 media, StarLightMedia, Media Group Ukraine, and Inter Media Group have joined forces to produce a single newscast called "United News." By presenting a united front against misinformation and requesting that content providers block channels like First Channel, Star, TNT, Russia Today, and Ren TV, they hope to combat Russian propaganda about the ongoing crisis.

"We objectively and promptly provide comprehensive information from different regions of the country 24/7. We are ready to provide TV providers with our signal, and thus, ask you to help spread this information."

Why would it matter to cut off Russia from sports, film, television, or entertainment in general? Well, as we all learned throughout the ongoing pandemic, these things matter to people and they provide comfort in hard times. Moreover, cultural exports like film and demonstrations of athletic prowess in sports competitions contribute to a country's "soft power" — making the country appealing and sympathetic on the world stage. South Korea's government, for example, has heavily invested in building the country's soft power, which is why Korean shows like "Squid Game," movies like "Parasite," and pop bands like BTS have gained such reach and popularity around the world.

From a more directly practical standpoint, all of those industries contribute a good bit to a country's economy and that money can be used for a number of things like universal healthcare ... or warfare. And with Russia's film and television industries steadily growing over the past number of years, a boycott could have a significant impact on both the country's economy and the mood of its people.