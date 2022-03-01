Kraven The Hunter: West Side Story Actress Ariana DeBose Dances Her Way Into Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Well, how's that for an eventful few months? Ariana DeBose stole every one of her scenes as Anita in Steven Spielberg's retelling of the classic musical "West Side Story," stepping into the daunting, unfillable shoes of Rita Moreno (no big deal!) and earning herself the honor of a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. That, of course, followed her prestigious Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress earlier in February along with her BAFTA nomination.

Now, the talented performer is setting her sights on a completely different blockbuster altogether — a superhero movie. Well, make that a supervillain movie, instead. Today brings the unexpected news that Ariana DeBose will be joining the cast of "Kraven the Hunter," bringing her into the so-called Sony's Spider-Man Universe after dancing her way into all our hearts in the "West Side Story" remake. We wouldn't necessarily have guessed that this would become the in-demand actor's most high-profile project after her star-making performance, but who among us can begrudge her getting that super-paycheck?

The casting news comes courtesy of Deadline, who are quick to point out that with the caveat of unconfirmed reports, "sources say DeBose would play Calypso in the movie." Variety, meanwhile, has gone ahead and stated in no uncertain terms that the actor will, in fact, portray Calypso — a character commonly depicted as an occasional love interest of the villainous Kraven.

