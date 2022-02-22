Kraven The Hunter Will Feature Another Classic Spider-Man Villain, Played A White Lotus Actor

According to THR, Hechinger is likely to be playing the role of Chameleon, Kraven's half-brother who is a master impersonator. In terms of the Marvel comics, Chameleon is the first-ever villain Peter Parker faces down as Spider-Man, appearing in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #1 back in 1963. A variation on the villain, Dimitri Smerdyakov, appeared in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and was then played by Numan Acar.

"Kraven The Hunter" will be directed by "A Most Violent Year" filmmaker J.C. Chandor, with "The Equalizer" writer Richard Wenk and "Iron Man" screenwriting duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway in charge of the script. The upcoming Sony superhero slate is intriguing for a lot of reasons, but the creative team behind "Kraven The Hunter," a mix of folks known not just for superhero flicks, but for action movies and gritty dramas, is at the top of the list.

Hechinger is also an exciting addition to the project, as few young actors have been quite as ubiquitous as he has these past two years. Aside from playing frustrated teen Quinn in Mike White's resort-set comedy "The White Lotus," the actor also appeared as an enigmatic character in "The Woman in the Window," and as Simon in Netflix's popular "Fear Street" trilogy. He also made a splash elsewhere in television, popping up in Barry Jenkins' masterful series "The Underground Railroad," and currently appearing as real-life webcam entrepreneur Seth Warshavsky in Hulu's "Pam & Tommy."

"Kraven the Hunter" is scheduled to release on January 13, 2023.