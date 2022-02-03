Here Are All Of The BAFTA Awards' Snub-Tastic Non-Nominations

Like all art, movies are meant to be felt, to be experienced, to transcend the follies of qualitative assessments of value that plague much of the awards season discourse ... heck, there's an entire AMC commercial starring Nicole Kidman that eloquently (and maybe a little too self-seriously) makes this point for me! But that doesn't mean we can't get mad about the most blatant and inexplicable award snubs anyway. Movie-lovers can contain multitudes.

As of this morning, this year's batch of BAFTA nominees are officially in and, unfortunately, they're bound to raise some hackles among movie fans everywhere. Right off the bat, no one could miss the fact that the British awards body neglected to show any love whatsoever to Kristen Stewart's powerhouse performance in "Spencer" as the troubled Princess Diana during one fraught weekend in her tragically too-short life. In fact, not only was the talented lead performance left out, but director Pablo Larraín's entire biopic garnered exactly zero nominations across the board even after nothing but rave reviews out of its Venice Film Festival premiere — not even for below-the-line categories such as costume design, production design, or makeup & hair. Of course, fans will remember that this isn't the first time that's happened to what's otherwise considered an Oscars favorite, as the Screen Actors Guild Awards made the same unconscionable mistake regarding Stewart's performance. Clearly, it's not just our friends across the pond working through some things over the royal family.

In addition to Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman similarly received no love from the BAFTAs, despite her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos." Oddly enough, Sorkin's potential Oscars darling did receive attention elsewhere, earning nominations for original screenplay and Daniel Pemberton's original score. Joining Kidman on Mount Snubmore are notable names such as Olivia Colman for her turn in "The Lost Daughter" (Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, which is currently streaming on Netflix), Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Joel Coen's excellent "The Tragedy of Macbeth," and, rather shockingly, Andrew Garfield in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, "Tick, Tick... BOOM!"

Elsewhere, would-be directing favorites that didn't make the cut include Steven Spielberg's work on "West Side Story," Kenneth Branagh's for "Belfast," and Denis Villeneuve's for "Dune." The Oscar nominations are only a week away, so time will tell if the BAFTAs serve as a bellwether for the big one.